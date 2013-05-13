Android head quashes chances of Key Lime Pie being announced at Google IO

Sundar Pichai, Google's new head of Android, has said that this year's Google IO will be heavy on the dev love, light on new launches - which means no slices of Key Lime Pie.

Speaking to Wired, he explained that this year is "going to be different".

When asked what we should expect from IO this year, he said, "It's not a time when we have much in the way of launches of new products or a new operating system."

Oh. Oh well maybe he just means on Chrome OS, right guys? Keep the faith?

Er...

Nope: "Both on Android and Chrome, we're going to focus this IO on all the kinds of things we're doing for developers so that they can write better things. We will show how Google services are doing amazing things on top of these two platforms." Oh.

Well. That's a bit of a let down - we had high hopes for Key Lime Pie and a Motorola X Phone or Google Nexus 5 - or, at the very least, an LTE Google Nexus 4.

While Pichai hasn't completely obliterated all hope of these things, we aren't going to hold our breath. The Android head did talk a little about what future hardware we can expect from Google, saying that we'll see "a continuation of what we have tried to do with Nexus and Chromebooks".

"Any hardware projects we do will be to push the ecosystem forward," he added - so no launches just for the sake of it then.

We'll be out at Google IO in force bringing you all the news from Google's annual developer soiree - it all kicks off on Wednesday (May 15) so stay tuned.

Image credit: Homini on Flickr