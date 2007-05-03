Trending

Yoyo phone powered by sun and movement

By Mobile phones  

Environment-friendly mobile uses kinetic and solar power

The Yoyo concept mobile phone from ModeLabs uses kinetic and solar energy

The Yoyo phone is the latest mobile concept design to wow environmentally-concerned mobile phone users.

Aside from its eminently stylish looks, the Yoyo concept is designed to power itself using solar and kinetic energy. The novel (if text-message unfriendly) keypad of the Yoyo is ranged around its edge, with a display in the centre.

According to a piece by phone technology blog Intomobile , the Yoyo phone - designed by ModeLabs - uses photovoltaic cells (which convert light into energy). It's also powered by a pendulum circular movement and has retractable headphones that trigger a pendulum motion. An idea that's worth giving a spin, perhaps?

See more Mobile phones news