Windows Phone close to Skype app release

After taking over Skype in October last year, Windows Phone users are still looking for a dedicated app, but their wait is nearly over.

According to The Verge, Skype have said that an app for Windows Phone will be released soon. This news came from Skype's VP of Products, Rick Osterloh, in an interview at the Microsoft stand during CES 2012.

Skype was touting some impressive figures during CES, noting they now have over 200 million users and carried 300 billion minutes in the past year. It also accounts for a quarter of all long distance minutes worldwide.

I just called to say…

It has also been reported that the initial version of the app will not come with the "deep integration" Microsoft waxed lyrical about when they purchased the internet calls giant.

Instead the app will initially launch with basic Skype functionality, with the deeper integration expected to come with the launch of "Apollo", the next major Windows Phone upgrade.

However, is this just a fuss about nothing? The majority of smartphone users are on contracts with bundled minutes and messages, so add into the equation dedicated messaging apps such as BBM, WhatsApp and iMessage and you might be left wondering, why would I need Skype on my mobile?

We'll just have to wait and see if Apple's FaceTime has finally convinced users video calling is FINALLY the future.

