WhatsApp delays its voice calling feature until 2015

WhatsApp has delayed the launch of its voice calling service until early 2015.

Earlier this year the company behind the popular messaging app announced its plans to add the ability to make and receive voice calls using Wi-Fi. The feature was due to arrive in the second quarter of 2014.

Speaking at the Code/Mobile conference this week, the CEO of WhatsApp Jan Koum revealed that a number of technical difficulties have caused the delay, including the fact that the app doesn't have access to the microphone on some smartphones.

WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook earlier this year. The social networking giant has its own app, Facebook Messenger, that lets people send messages and make free voice calls over Wi-Fi.

It looks like we will have to wait to see how the two apps compare, but in his presentation at Code/Mobile, Koum stated that he doesn't see the two apps as competitors, with Facebook Messenger aimed at people using mobile and desktop apps and WhatsApp designed to work only on mobile devices.

Via Androidcentral