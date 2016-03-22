What the iPhone SE stands for – and what we think it should stand for

The iPhone SE stands for 'Special Edition', Apple's senior vice-president of marketing Phil Schiller has revealed.

Schiller told Fortune Magazine's Jason Cipriani the meaning of the name, confirming what many of us already suspected.

But then we wondered: what if we could come up with something better? We can't promise we managed that much, but we definitely came up with some interesting alternatives, and we want you to tell us your favorite.

So vote below and let us know if you think 'Special Edition' is a good fit, and if not, which name you would prefer.

Once we've tallied the results we'll inform Apple, who will then presumably change the meaning accordingly.