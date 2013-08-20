Video: Why would anyone buy BlackBerry?

Is it all over for BlackBerry? With word that the company is up for sale, the future looks more uncertain than ever for the iconic smartphone creator.

But with a rich heritage bursting with contacts, patents and products, BlackBerry is ripe for the picking. The question is: does anyone want it?

It's the topic up for debate in this week's QuickRadar. Check it out below, then let us know what you think in the comments.

