Ultra-low cost mobiles from Vodafone

Millions of people across the world could get access to mobile phones for the first time with the launch of Vodafone's first ultra-cheap own-branded phones.

The Vodafone 125 and 225, revealed today for the first time, are aimed at expanding the availability of affordable mobile phones in emerging markets. Vodafone is aiming to open access to mobile services for more people in countries where mobile networks are the most viable and cost effective communications service available.

The phones will be priced around $25-$45 (£12.50 - £22.50). The Vodafone 125 and 225 have a similar set of basic features, although the 125 has a monochrome display while the 225's display is colour.

The handsets have been produced for Vodafone by Chinese manufacturer ZTE Corporation - the first handsets resulting from an agreement between the two companies announced in December. They will appear first on Vodafone networks in Egypt, Romania and South Africa.