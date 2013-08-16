Ubuntu Edge sets crowdfunding record but it still isn't enough

Canonical has now been pledged over $10.3 million to create its Ubuntu Edge superphone, surpassing the unofficial crowd-funding record set by the Pebble smartwatch on Kickstarter.

The Edge is currently at $10,346,221 (around £6.6m, AU$11.3m) - but all that will be for nought if it doesn't manage to nab another $21,653,779 in the next six days to take it up to its insane $32 million target (£20.4m, AU$35m).

