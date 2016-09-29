This affordable iPhone 7 adapter gives back the headphone jack Apple took away

One of the biggest issues with the iPhone 7 is that you can't charge and listen to music at the same time, unless you're using wireless headphones. This problem has lead accessory makers to release expensive adapters to solve that problem.

If Belkin's $40 (£35, AU$60) Lightning Audio + Charge RockStar adapter is too expensive for you, then $10 (about £8, AU$13) iLDOCK adapter might be up your alley.

If you haven't heard of iLDOCK before, that's because it's a new company that's currently crowd funding its affordable iPhone 7 adapter on Kickstarter. The company will create two versions of its dock for different users. If you just want to charge and play music at the same time, the affordable iLDOCK will work great. If you want more features like a USB port and SD/microSD card reader, then the $20 (about £16, AU$26) iLDOCK plus is for you. Note that these are introductory prices, so snap them up at these low prices while you can.

The bigger iLDOCK plus adds USB and SD card support

The iLDOCK adapters look nice and come in a variety of colors to match the color of your iPhone. There are options for a silver, gold, rose gold and space gray finish. Each dock is made of aluminum and plastic, which blends in nicely with the iPhone's design. The adapters sit flush with the iPhone 7, making it more elegant than Belkin's adapter, which features a short Lightning cable. Do note that the flush design may interfere with thicker cases.

While the iLDOCK adapters look nice and are affordable, you have to take some risk by crowdfunding the project. There could be delays and post-purchase support can be difficult without a more established company.

The iPhone 7 has been a boon for the accessories industry. Expect to see a lot more adapters and cases designed to take advantage of the controversial removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack.