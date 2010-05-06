TechRadar's free app now available from Android Market

If you're an Android handset owner you can get the latest news from TechRadar direct to your mobile with the recently updated, free TechRadar Android app.

The free app lets you browse the latest news stories by date and category.

You can also share the ones you like via Twitter, email and Facebook.

The main view gives you a feed of all the latest stories, while a quick tap on the Categories button let you sort stories by subjects including phones, cameras, audio-visual and gaming.

Once you're in a story you can easily share it with your friends via the button at the bottom of the screen.

To download the app, simply fire up Android Market and search for 'techradar'.