T-Mobile scoops white BlackBerry Pearl

The BlackBerry has just upped its fashion-appeal with the release today of a white version of RIM's BlackBerry Pearl messaging mobile on T-Mobile in the UK. The initially exclusive deal for the mobile operator brings a stylish makeover to the push-email friendly Pearl 8100 .

Although it has a regular candybar cameraphone design, the Pearl features a Qwerty-keyboard style keypad arrangement (with two letters per button), and uses RIM's SureType predictive typing technology for easy messaging. It also sports consumer friendly gadgetry including a 1.3-megapixel camera, onboard MP3 player and a web browser.

T-Mobile is offering the white BlackBerry Pearl from free as one of its web'n'walk tariff range of mobile internet-ready handsets. Check out the T-Mobile website for full pricing details.