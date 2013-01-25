Sony Togari could join the oversized smartphone brigade

An image claiming to show the huge screen of a handset currently known as the Sony Togari has leaked online.

Picked up by Chinese site CNMO the display apparently measures 6.44-inches, dwarfing the already big Samsung Galaxy Note 2 and also toppling the ridiculously sized 6.1-inch Huawei Ascend Mate.

Super sized smartphones seem to be the in-thing at the moment with a host of 5-inch handsets making an appearance at CES 2013 and the success of Samsung's Note series hasn't gone unnoticed by its rivals.

Togari, or not Togari?

Little else is known about the rumoured Togari handset, but the screen is expected to feature a full HD, 1080p resolution.

Sony unsurprisingly isn't forthcoming when it comes to talking about future products, so there's certainly no guarantee the Togari or even a 6-inch plus handset is in the works over at the Japanese firm.

There's a chance that the Sony Togari could be unveiled at MWC 2013 at the end of February and TechRadar will be present at the firm's press conference to bring you the latest on any new devices.

From CNMO via Softpedia