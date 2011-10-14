Sony Ericsson to focus only on smartphones in 2012

Trying times for Sony E - not much time to Play

Sony Ericsson has posted some mildly encouraging financial results for Q3 2011, in which it broke even – a massive improvement over Q2 in which it posted losses of €50 million (£44 million).

The improvement is mainly down to Sony Ericsson's Xperia range of smartphones, which it says account for 80% of its sales, having shipped 22 million of the things to date.

Bert Nordberg, president and CEO of Sony Ericsson, said that these reassuring smartphone figures would prompt a change in strategy for the company:

"We will continue to invest in the smartphone market, shifting the entire portfolio to smartphones during 2012."

Bit peaky

Sony Ericsson's figures still don't look too healthy though, with profits and sales overall falling in Q3 2011 compared to the same quarter in 2010.

However, the company reckons its share of the global Android market is steady at around 12% in volume, and still hopes for growth across 2011 overall, partly down to the market for smartphones continuing to swell.

Meanwhile, 2012 may bring other interesting tidings to Sony Ericsson as Sony is reportedly closing in on a deal to buy the mobile phone manufacturer.

