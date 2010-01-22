Sony Ericsson shows sales down 40%

Sony Ericsson has published its financial results for Q4 2009, and they don't make happy reading for fans of the Swedish-Japanese alliance.

The headline stats show a terrible year for the firm, with sales down from 24.2 million units shipped in Q4 2008 to 14.6 million in Q4 2009.

Average selling price also declined one Euro per handset, which obviously impacted over the vast numbers shipped.

The company also reported a net loss of €167 million for Q4 2009, which meant a full €836 million loss for 2009.

Corner up ahead?

However, there are signs the company is turning the corner, with Bert Nordberg, President, Sony Ericsson putting faith in the company's upcoming products:

"The refreshed portfolio, coupled with the business transformation programme has started to positively impact our financial results.

"We will continue to focus on returning the company to profitability by establishing Sony Ericsson as the communication entertainment brand based on an exciting portfolio of mid- and high-end products, such as our recently announced Android-based phone, the Xperia X10.

"2010 will still be challenging as the full benefit of cost improvements will not impact results until the second half of the year, however we are confident that our business is on the right track."

However, given that the company is also putting great stead in the likes of the Vivaz, a watered down version of the Satio with HD video recording, you have to hope that this phone won't suffer the same fate as the current flagship model.

From Sony Ericsson