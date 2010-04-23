Sony Ericsson, 3 and Spotify offering celeb 'musical journey'

We had a more relevant picture, but we decided this one we took last week of a Spider Monkey was more fun

Sony Ericsson has launched a new project with several musical artists to put together playlists for Spotify based on their recent travels.

The campaign is in association with 3 and Spotify, designed to show off the fact users of the Sony Ericsson Xperia X10 and Vivaz can now get two months' free Spotify use when they pick up these phones.

Some very important artists have been put together for this campaign, ranging from The Stereophonics, Keane and Ellie Goulding to The Courteeners and Mumford & Sons.

OMG I (L) The Stereophonics

These playlists, (which we assume people will listen to because they are by FAMOUS PEOPLE rather than your mate Squiggle) have been created using inspiration from their travels - for instance, The Stereophonics created a playlist inspired by their tour bus travels from Newcastle to Glasgow.

While we can't help but feel this is just a way for three brands to create awareness for themselves by asking that bloke that wrote them songs to throw together a playlist, we're still interested to see what will be included by El Stere O'phonics.

We're thinking - Fog on the Tyne (Lindisfarne/ Gazza), Heaven is a place on Earth (Belinda Carlisle), By yon Bonnie Banks, (and for when the coach breaks down) (I would walk) 500 miles (The Pretenders).

By contrast, Keane's playlist is put together from musings drawn from constant night rail travel - we want to hear your suggestions on what they should be using below.