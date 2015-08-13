The newly announced Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ is exactly like its awkward name suggests: a plus-sized version of April's Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge.

Okay, there's a little more to it than that, even though this curved-screen phone looks and feels almost identical to its 5.1-inch counterpart at a larger 5.7 inches.

It's a size that anyone with large hands or a grip for two-handed phablets will appreciate. It also comes with a bigger battery and more RAM.

Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 5, also officially announced today, the South Korean company is signaling that its chipsets and designs don't need to change too much to stay competitive.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge: Design

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ isn't the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Note Edge from last year, as the rumors once indicated. You won't find an S-Pen on here.

Instead, this Android phone mirrors Galaxy S6 Edge with a curved screen on each side and a flat, glass back that's welded shut. No, the back cover doesn't come off.

It makes for a premium design that looks nicer than any plastic-clade phones from Samsung. Of course, the tradeoff is that there's no way to swap out the battery or insert a microSD card.

Phone buyers today are in the same position as those in April, except with bigger dimensions to consider. Edge+ is 154.4 x 75.8 x 6.9mm and 153g, while Edge is 142 x 70.1 x 7mm and 132g.

Like the Edge, the S6 Edge+ is not waterproof. For that feature, you'll have to seek out the new Samsung Galaxy S6 Active that's currently locked down with AT&T in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge: Display

Samsung phones have the best displays out there right now, and the Super AMOLED screen on the Galaxy S6 Edge+ is no different terms of quality.

It offers a 5.7-inch curved display the maximizes the size for two-handed power users. It's still the same quad HD screen with a 2560x1440 resolution.

That means it stretches 518 pixels per inch across the larger screen rather than the S6's more pixel dense 577ppi. But you won't really be able to tell the difference with the naked eye, trust me.

Plus, the Edge+ has new navigation features that utilize the two curved edges.

Swiping in the from the side reveals a people tab that lists other Edge owners you know. Swiping again from the curved side reveals a column of your most-used apps. The latter seems more useful.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge: Specs

Samsung hasn't changed up the internal specs very much in the five months between these two phone announcements. That's okay.

Both are are powered by the company's benchmark-leading Exynos 7420 octa-core processor, which is comprised of a 2.1 GHz and 1.5 GHz quad-core chips.

The S6 Edge+ gives you a little more breathing room for open tasks with 4GB of RAM, while the S6 Edge is backed by a still-adequate 3GB of RAM.

Bigger dimensions also give the Edge+ extra battery life with a superior 3,000mAh capacity, up from the smaller phone's 2,600 mAh battery.

Where the S6 Edge+ may lose some people is in its internal storage capacity. It's 32GB and 64GB configurations may leave people wanting that 128GB option that is available on the Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge: Camera

Samsung says that the S6 Edge+ contains the company's most advanced camera system, and that's true mainly because there's little difference between it and the S6 camera.

The 16MP snapper, with a wide f/1.9 aperture and optical image stabilization, make for highly detailed photos that beat the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus at every turn.

The front-facing camera is 5MP, with the same f/1.9 aperture. The S6+ does include RAW for pro mode and a live streaming over YouTube, features that haven't come to the S6 Edge at this time.

The official Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ price hasn't been announced yet, but this may be the difference maker for people who are considering it and the normal Galaxy S6 Edge.

At 5.7 inches and with 4GB of RAM, it'll certainly be more expensive than its 5.1-inch and 3GB of memory counterpart. It'll be closer to $800 (£600, AU$940), up from $700 (£760, $1,149).

The exact price is to be determined by carriers, according to Samsung, and that should be known well before August 21, the official S6 Edge+ release date in the US, likely a month before iPhone 6S Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge: Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ boasts a bigger 5.7-inch display, a larger battery and more memory than the S6 Edge. The new edge-related software tricks are a nice feature, too.

It's a combination of the Galaxy Note 5 screen size and Galaxy S6 Edge design that make it the ideal blend for anyone who saw Samsung's MWC 2015 announced and thought, "Nice, but too small."

The only detractions are that it doesn't offer a 128GB storage size and the price is going to be higher when it does release on August 21.