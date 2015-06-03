Samsung Galaxy S6 Active details leak ahead of announcement

Samsung US has jumped the gun and uploaded the details for the Galaxy S6 Active to the company's official site before the phone's announcement. Whoops.

The full specs and manual were released following another set of press photos circulated by well-known leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. Blass was also behind the leaked photos last month of the somewhat jarring blue and white camouflage models.

Many of specs for the new Galaxy phone fall in line with what most were expecting, barring a few significant alterations. For example, the S6 Active will hold the same 2,550mAH battery as the original Galaxy S6, not the improved 3,500mAH battery that was rumored.

Also, despite much wishful thinking, it looks like the S6 Active will follow suit with the other new Galaxy models and won't support microSD cards (sad face). Pleasantly though, a fingerprint sensor is mentioned among the listed sensors, perhaps debunking the rumors that the phone wouldn't be able to integrate a sensor into a raised home button.

For the active lifestyle

Overall, this handset is made to rough the elements. According to the manual, the phone is water- and dust-proof for 30 minutes of 1.5 meter submersion, making your trip to the beach this summer a bit less worrisome.

For the truly active crowd, the phone also comes with a handy Activity Zone app, relaying a compass, weather information, barometric pressure and S Health info, accessible via a dedicated button in the top left corner of the handset.

We are still lacking a formal announcement from Samsung or AT&T, the carrier that's expected to carry the device. With the details laid out for anyone to see, it's safe to assume an announcement in imminent though. In the meantime, you can check out the full list of specs at Samsung's site.

Via Droid Life