Samsung Galaxy S3 could be the GT-i9300

An image claiming to show the Samsung GT-i9300 and touting itself as "the real deal" has appeared online sparking speculation that it could be the Samsung Galaxy S3.

The Samsung Galaxy S2 was the GT-i9200 and the flagship Ice Cream Sandwich handset the

Galaxy Nexus

was GT-i9250, so the GT-i9300 codename that accompanied this image does fit nicely with Samsung's naming system.

The image which was leaked to PhoneArena, shows a phone running Android 4.0 with Samsung's TouchWiz overlay and features Samsung apps such as Music Hub, S Memo and S Suggest.