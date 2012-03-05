Samsung Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich update dropping soon

The Samsung Galaxy S2 Ice Cream Sandwich update will finally get a long-awaited appearance on handsets in March according to reports.

Samsung's Israel Facebook page has outed the date as March 15, meaning we have less than two weeks until we see the Galaxy S2 join hands with Android 4.0.

Ice Cream Sandwich was launched last year and is the latest version of the Android operating system, bringing in a raft of new features and improvements.

Keeping up appearances

We saw Ice Cream Sandwich feature on a number of new handsets at MWC 2012 and Samsung needs to push the update out quickly to its Galaxy S2, as we're yet to see the flagship replacement for the handset – the Galaxy S3.

Israel has the same international version of the Samsung Galaxy S2 as the rest of Europe, so if the report is true we can realistically expect the Ice Cream Sandwich update to reach us in the UK at the same time – however our American cousins may not be so lucky.

As this report comes via an official Samsung channel we'd expect it to be correct, but we're not 100% convinced that Ice Cream Sandwich will arrive on our beloved Galaxy S2 on March 15. We have our fingers and toes firmly crossed though.