Samsung Galaxy Note 7 launches worldwide with iris scanner and smarter S Pen

Thinking you like the look of the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, but want a little more stylus in your life? Well, the new Galaxy Note 7 has arrived to slake your thirst.

The new Note, which will be available globally (good news for those that petitioned to have the Note 5 brought to Europe last year), offers IP68 water and dust resistance, a bigger 3500mAh battery, an enhanced S Pen and an all-new screen technology.

The 5.7-inch display is wrapped into the metal rim, much like the S7 Edge, but there's an S Pen that pops out the bottom now. That'll allow you to translate words on the screen instantly, create GIFs and even paint with virtual oils, if that's your bag.

Here's everything else you could want to know about the new Samsung Galaxy Note 7

Samsung's followed a similar pattern as with the S7 and S7 Edge with the Note 7 - even skipping over the Note 6 name to bring things numerically into line.

Scan-tastic

One of the new headline features is an iris scanner - not seen on a mainstream phone since the Microsoft Lumia 950 and 950 XL - and will enable another layer of security on the handset to secure up your secret sections, which is all placed in a secure folder.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 will be packing USB-C technology, making it the first Samsung handset to do such a thing... which means the Galaxy S8 will probably follow the same lead.

The new Note will come with mobile HDR compatibility, which means a sleeker and brighter display to show off the darker and brighter sections of the screen at the same time - whether there'll be enough content to really show off this technical prowess remains to be seen.

In the UK, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 release date is set for September 2, with pre-orders beginning August 16 - and those ordering early will get a Gear VR headset too.

In the US things are a little sooner: the Note 7 release date has been set for August 19, with pre-orders beginning August 3.

We're still waiting on a price for this new phablet - but be warned, it's not going to be cheap...