Samsung fails to block Apple sales

Samsung has failed to get Apple products taken off shelves in the Netherlands after a Dutch court rejected claims that the Cupertino firm had infringed on its patents.

Apple has been accused of including Samsung patented technology in its iPhone and iPad products without paying Samsung royalties for their use.

A Dutch court has ruled that Samsung cannot pursue an injunction against Apple over the patents as they are standards-essential to the industry, ie essential to the general workings of any mobile device.

The plot thickens

Apple claims that it has not done anything wrong and is confident it is covered to use the patents in questions, thanks to its chipset provider Qualcomm's agreement with Samsung.

It's worth nothing that Apple is predicted to pay Samsung up to $11 billion in 2012 in return for various patent usage and the fact Samsung is one of the few companies able to produce the retina displays found in the iPhone 4S and new iPad.

Even though the two companies have such a close business connection, this has not stopped a stream of lawsuits and various covert jibes.

