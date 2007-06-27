Roll-up display on innovative new phone

The Apple iPhone isn't the only innovative mobile phone design to appear this week. This concept phone from designer Yun Liang is inspired by Chinese scrolls, using a flexible display that can be rolled up.

Designed to reflect the way traditional Chinese paintings are unfurled, Yun Liang's phone has a display that neatly folds into the tube when not in use.

The numeric keys run along the side of the scroll, so the phone can still be used when the touchscreen is rolled away. Users of the scroll phone would then only need to unfurl the display when they want to read messages or view other media.