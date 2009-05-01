Revealed: Secret behind the HTC Magic's name

Never one to shy away from a spot of important investigative journalism, TechRadar went in search of some answers from a big name in technology.

While we didn't manage to do something cool like nab a picture of the next iPhone, we did manage to uncover a video that shows why the HTC Magic and Dream (the G1 in most other countries) Android phones are so named.

Although we couldn't get any official confirmation, a source suggested we checked out a video posted by Google for the Open Handset Alliance featuring interviews with a bunch of toddlers.

And they were asked two questions: 'What would you want in your Magic Phone / Dream Phone?'

Child inspiration

And despite the inane childish blatherings, it highlights just how Google's colourful bouncy world works. We all wondered why the Magic wasn't called the Sapphire or Pioneer (two code names it was given) but a cute little girl playing with a jigsaw tells us her "Magic phone would make cupcakes with sprinkles".

Cupcake? This is getting out of hand Google. And at one point in the video (which uses only nauseatingly cute children) we actually start to wonder if the company has kids on retainer in the design department when a girl of around five tells us her dream phone would 'fit in my pocket and have a keyboard'.

We were just waiting for some other four year old to tell us that he would like 14.4mbps HSDPA and an OLED screen, but thankfully the next child just told us his magic phone "would turn into underpants".

Check out the video for yourself and work out whether the next Android phone will be called the HTC Super-Duper.