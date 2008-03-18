Prospective iPhone developers vent frustration

"Thank you for expressing interest in the iPhone Developer Program..."

Apple came under fire over the weekend with thousands of prospective iPhone developers complaining that they were denied access to the company's development tool.

Apple was quick to cite statistics saying that over 100,000 people have already downloaded its iPhone SDK. But according to

reports

, many people signing up for the

iPhone SDK program

from across the globe received a rejection notice on Friday saying that the software was only available to a "limited number of developers" at this time.

Only available to a 'limited number'

"Thank you for expressing interest in the iPhone Developer Program. We have received your enrolment request," Apple replied in an email to the vast majority of those who applied.

"At this time, the iPhone Developer Program is available to a limited number of developers and we plan to expand during the beta period. We will contact you again regarding your enrolment status at the appropriate time."

Many would-be developers are understandably upset over the rejection notice. Despite pointing out that the number of developers will increase over time, Apple has given no timetable for this and the promise has done little to quell public unrest.