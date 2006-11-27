T-Mobile launches Sidekick 3 in the UK

T-Mobile's Sidekick 3 will be available from next month

T-Mobile has launched the Sidekick 3 in the UK, a handset that enables customers to surf the web as they would from a standard computer.

The Sidekick 3 offers internet access using T-Mobile's web'n'walk service. It features phone, email and instant messenger services, a swivel colour screen, a built-in 1.3 megapixel camera and a full Qwerty keypad.

The Sidekick 3 can play MP3s from its 64MB internal memory, expandable by up to 2GB through a Mini SD card slot. It comes with a 64MB MiniSD card included.

T-Mobile's Sidekick 3 will be available from December through T-Mobile's retail stores and on its website. Prices depend on which price plan a user is signed up to.