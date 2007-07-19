Samsung launches 5MP SGH-G600 cameraphone

Last week, we speculated on what Samsung might have up its sleeve ahead of the global launch of its latest handset last night. Now we know - it's a very good-looking, super-thin, 5-megapixel cameraphone.

Samsung showed off the Samsung G600, a quad-band GSM slider handset that's only 14.9mm thick, at swanky London club Soho House last night. Its most notable feature is its 5-megapixel camera, which boasts a number of photographic features including light adjustments, editing tools, and panorama/mosaic display. 5x digital zoom and LED flash completes the package.

There's also a 2.2-inch QVGA screen, an FM radio, music player supporting MP3 and WMA files, microSD support, stereo Bluetooth, 2.0 USB and Samsung's re-sized web browsing. It offers only 2.5G but has EDGE support for quicker web browsing.

The Samsung G600's high 5-megapixel count puts it against other high-end handsets such as the LG KG920 , the Nokia N95 , and the Sony Ericsson K850i .

"With slim lines and a sleek design, the Samsung G600 incorporates a sophisticated, stylish and compact product that will appeal to both fashionistas and tech-savvy professionals of all ages," said Mark Mitchinson, director of Samsung Mobile UK and Ireland.

The Samsung SGH-G600 will be available in August on most networks, with a 1GB microSD card thrown in with the handset.