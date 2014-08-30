OnePlus wants to start selling the One like a normal company

The OnePlus One is one of the coolest new phones on the market, perhaps partially because you need an invitation just to buy one.

But OnePlus will prove that exclusivity isn't the One's only appeal when it starts selling the phone normally this fall.

The company said during a Reddit ask-me-anything Q&A session that it hopes to open the phone to pre-orders by October at the latest.

"We are working on a pre-orders system, we were initially aiming for September but it's been slightly delayed, hopefully we'll be ready to launch it in October," the company wrote.

Better than nothing

Obviously that's not concrete, but it's better than the nothing we've heard previously on when the average plebe will be able to purchase the OnePlus One.

The One is so desirable because it has top-of-the-line specs, but at a much lower price than similar competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S5, HTC One M8 and Sony Xperia Z2.

We already laid out five reasons the OnePlus One should be your next smartphone - and soon you might actually be able to get your hands on one, depending how pre-orders work and when they begin.

Via Android Authority