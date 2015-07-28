OnePlus 2 doesn't have NFC because you don't use it

OnePlus has just revealed the OnePlus 2 – its next high-end yet cheap handset – but there's one feature we've all noticed is missing.

During the announcement there was no news on the OnePlus 2 including NFC connectivity and OnePlus has now confirmed to TechRadar it won't feature on the phone.

A spokesperson for OnePlus said: "While NFC acceptance is growing, it is not as widespread as originally thought. We built the best device focusing on what users really need and use.

"We heard from a lot of users of the OnePlus One and saw most of our users weren't using NFC."

All your fault

OnePlus is trying to make a high-end handset on the cheap so there's no surprise it's been finding things to drop - but discarding NFC is a strange move.

As contactless payments and uses for near field communication grow you'd think it'd become a more essential part of the phone and the sensors don't particularly cost much either.

It does mean that when Android Pay does finally launch you won't be able to use it on your OnePlus 2.