O2 explains 3G data outage... sort of

O2 has sent a statement to TechRadar to try and explain the reason behind the 3G data outage that led to a number of iPhone users spontaneously screaming in the street (well, maybe).

The reason is, well, a little woolly, but the good news is things are starting to right themselves:

"From early afternoon yesterday (Tuesday 21st July) we suffered a fault with our data network, which meant that some customers were unable to access Internet services or use MMS. Voice call services are not impacted.

IP...Data connection... no data

"We have identified the cause of the fault, which relates to the allocation of IP (Internet Protocol) addresses needed to establish a data connection.

"We have managed to restore data services to the vast majority of customers and are doing everything we can to ensure the few remaining customers are back online as soon as possible.

"We are very sorry for the loss of data service to our customers."

There's no word on whether customers will be reimbursed for the outage, although it's unlikely as it seems to have only affected some for around 24 hours.

However, should an uprising occur, we'll be the first to let you know.