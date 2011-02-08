Trending

Nokia backtracks on 32GB N8 variant

Turns out it was an erroneous microSD offer

The Nokia N8 staying at 16GB for now
Remember that news that we brought you this morning about the new Nokia N8 with 32GB built in? Well, prepare to be disappointed – it's not real.

In an email outlining a new range of apps, Nokia said: "As if the Nokia N816GB wasn't enough, you can now get your hands on a 32GB version, giving you even more power and entertainment at your fingertips."

However, TechRadar contacted Nokia and it turns out that this is nothing more than a special bundled memory card deal on its site – the usual 16GB of internal memory and an extra 16GB microSD card.

Still better than the Nokia X6

Given that Nokia releases a number of its phones in different memory variants - the Nokia X6 came in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB flavours, remember – it wasn't a stretch to think this high-end flagship had the same treatment.

But the low-key manner in which the new phone was 'announced' put us on red alert, so we had a quick check and it turns out Nokia has nothing new to announce.

Now, if the Nokia N8 32GB was announced at Mobile World Congress 2011 – well, surely that won't happen. Right? Right?

