3GSM 2007: Three HTC Windows Mobile newcomers

Windows Mobile device specialist HTC announced its new smartphone line-up in Barcelona this morning, with three new devices set for release this quarter.

Topping the line-up is the HTC Advantage (X7500), an HSDPA equipped mini-laptop style device with a detachable Qwerty keyboard and touchscreen control. As reported by Tech.co.uk in January, this will be sold first in the UK as the T-Mobile-branded Ameo.

Key features include:

Windows Mobile 5.0 operating system

3G HSDPA

Wi-Fi

Intel PXA270 624Mhz processor with ati Graphic Chip W2284

8GB HDD, plus 256MB ROM and 128MB RAM.and miniSD card expansion

Detachable full Qwerty keyboard

GPS with TomTom NAVIGATOR 6 Sat Nav software

Windows Mobile suite of apps including support for Microsoft Outlook Mobile, Internet Explorer Mobile, Office Mobile, Direct Push email and Windows Media Player

Stereo Bluetooth and 3.5mm jack

3G video calling and downloads



HTC also took the wraps off a new device, the S710, that combines the form factor of candybar-style smartphone with a clever slide-out Qwerty keyboard. First glimpsed yesterday by Tech.co.uk at Microsoft's Windows Mobile 6 launch here at 3GSM, the S710 will debut on Orange in the second quarter as the SPV E650.

Key features of the S710/SPV E650 include: