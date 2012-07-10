Motorola Motosmart budget smartphone heading to UK

The Motorola Motosmart will hit UK shores at the end of July, and is aimed at those on a tight budget.

Set to arrive for £99.99 on PAYG, and just £7 per month on a 24 month contract, the Motosmart is defiantly coming in at the bottom of the smartphone pile – setting its sights on the likes of the LG Optimus L3, HTC Desire C and

Huawei Ascend G300

.

According to Motorola, the Motosmart will make life simpler, and it uses the firm's MotoSwitch software, which will learn your most used actions and stick them in an easy to reach widget on the homescreen.

Low price, low specs

One look at the price tag will tell you the Motosmart isn't going to set the world alight with a dazzling spec sheet.

For your £100 you'll get a 800MHz processor, 512MB of RAM, 3.5-inch (480 x 320) display, 165MB of internal storage, 3MP camera, 1,400mAh battery plus a microSD card slot – which is certainly needed considering the pitiful amount of storage inside.

Sadly the Motosmart will come running Android 2.3 Gingerbread, and with the low spec level there's no guarantee it'll see Ice Cream Sandwich, let alone Jelly Bean.

The Motorola Motosmart will be stocked by Carphone Warehouse and T-Mobile in the UK – keep an eye out for our Motosmart review coming soon.

Update: There's a little video from Motorola as well showing off the Motosmart, check it out below.