More Sony Ericsson Xperia Duo pics surface

What looks to be a press mock-up of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Duo has been published online, along with a rumoured launch date of September.

The images come from hit-and-miss rumour site IT168 and the launch date and spec from hitherto unknown Hong Kong site Digi.tech.

The mock-up isn't a proper photo of the device, and whoever created it has tried to do the arty reflection thing that lots of tech companies think makes their product look better.

Photoshoppery

It hasn't quite worked though; the main image overlaps the reflection making it look messy and a bit silly – we can't see Sony Ericsson being happy with that, and it sets off the same alarm bells that were triggered by the last set of photos supposedly of the Duo.

As it comes from the same website, we're inclined to suspect that it's simply a recurring fake. But there's always a chance that these images have come from within Sony Ericsson.

On the off chance that it is real, let's take a closer look. It's kind of a funny shape – very square at the top, and curved at the bottom. There appears to be a front-mounted camera and the three navigation buttons that Sony Ericsson phones usually come with.

Speculated specs

Specs suggested by Digi.tech include a 4.5-inch touch screen, 12MP camera, 1.4GHz dual-core processor, LED flash, 1080p video recording, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of memory, with a 2500 mAh battery to complete the picture.

These specs sound a bit outlandish – more like a wishlist than an actual handset, particularly the 2500 mAh battery which is way bigger than anything else on the market at the moment.

So, should we put our faith in this lot of rumour fodder? The likelihood of there being a handset called the Xperia Duo is high. The likelihood that the leaked image of the handset is legit is low. A September release does sound reasonable, but are any of those specifications really accurate? We're not sure.

To sum up, it's all possible but it wouldn't be prudent to stake your life on it coming true.

Via Phone Arena