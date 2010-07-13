Modu T: World's lightest touchscreen phone

Modu has announced the next generation in its modular mobile phone range, the Modu T – dubbed the world's lightest touchscreen phone.

The new device will feature a widget-based touch interface, and multiple 'jackets' which it can slot into to boost functionality.

Modu expects a number of high end functions for the phone, including turning it into a full digital camera, photo frame, music player as well as linking it up with a larger PC, simply by slotting it into a new case.

Simple UI

It will have a simple user interface, with preloaded content and applications, although there's no price for the Modu T as yet.

The new touchscreen device is set for a UK release date of Q4 2010, according to the company.

In related news, Modu is releasing the Modu 1, the world's lightest mobile phone, in the UK – after a wait of nearly two years.

It will be sold SIM free from purelygadgets.com, and will cost £130, with the jackets costing extra. It packs a 1.3-inch OLED screen and 2GB of memory, with sports, fashion and camera cases to upgrade its function.

We first saw the Modu 1 back in 2008, and again in 2009 at Mobile World Congress – and it seems apart from a software overhaul, very little has changed about the device that's already launched in multiple other territories – so it will be interesting to see if the modular concept is enough to help this new sell in high numbers.