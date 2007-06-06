Apple iPhone browser close-up

Anyone keen to see what the Apple iPhone browser can do in action should take a look at Apple's new TV ad. The new iPhone ad, aired for the first time yesterday, is available to view here .

The iPhone is due to go on sale officially on 29 June in the USA, although a European version of the device won't be available until later in the year.

Sceptics have pointed out that, as the first version of the iPhone doesn't have 3G capability, the iPhone's Safari browser will be running at 2.5G data speeds - effectively those of a dial-up modem a few years back. However, Apple insists that the iPhone won't be delivering a "watered down" version of the internet but a full internet experience.