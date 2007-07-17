Trending

PC World gives away 'free' laptops

By Upgrades  

The catch? Sign up to Orange Broadband

PC World is to offer 'free' laptops with Orange broadband contracts

PC World is to offer laptops worth £300 for free - providing you sign up to an Orange Broadband contract for two years. The deal, which will be offered in stores from tomorrow, means you pay £7.49 for the first three months. After that you'll need to pay £14.99 monthly. That'll give you a max ADSL speed of 2Mbps but there is also a £19.99 option to get faster 8Mbps broadband should you wish.

And what's the laptop you get? PC World says the minimum spec for the laptop is a Celeron processor, 256MB memory, 40GB hard drive, DVD Rewriter and 15.4-inch widescreen display.

Not exactly impressive stats but hey, it's free. Customers will also be offered to upgrade to a higher spec laptop from £19.99 or receive a discount up to £350 off any laptop across the PC World range.

There have been other broadband offers announced today. Pipex is offering a connection from £8.95 per month for the first three months, and £14.99 per month thereafter.

