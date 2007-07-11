LG Shine back in black

The LG Shine silver slider phone will soon be available in a classy shade of black, following a makeover of the stylish fashionista favourite. LG is introducing a 'Titanium Black' version of its successful mirror-screened brushed metal mobile to sell beside the original model.

The feature list of the original LG Shine remains the same. The LG Shine 'Titanium Black' features a 2-megapixel camera with Schneider Keruznach lens, a multi-format music player and MicroSD card memory expansion.

It has a similar mirrored screen arrangement (although reflecting the same look as the metallic grey casing), where the phone's display fades behind mirror when not in use.

The new version of the LG Shine is a quad-band GPRS mobile rather than the 3G version released recently. LG says the LG Shine Titanium Black will be available in the UK in late 2007.