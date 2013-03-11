LG Optimus L5 II hits Brazil, rest of the world to follow

LG announced its Optimus L5 2 at MWC 2013 as yet another entry-level smartphone from the Korean firm in its bafflingly-named low-to-mid-range line-up.

We knew the UK would be getting the handset at some point between April and June, but LG has now confirmed that it will be coming to South and Central America, Europe, Asia, Russia, the Middle East and Africa too, with some regions getting a dual-SIM model.

The company hasn't confirmed the LG Optimus L5 II's international pricing yet, but we're expecting it to land for around £120 SIM-free ($180/AU$175) or around £10 a month on a contract.

Middle child syndrome

The successor to the LG Optimus L5, the II comes with a 4-inch IPS screen and a battery that LG reckons you'll only need to charge after two full days of use.

It's running Android Jelly Bean but comes with only a single-core 1GHz chip and 512MB of RAM.

When we got our mitts on one at MWC, leading us to brand it "a stylish, well-equipped proposition" for the price, so if you're after a cheap and cheerful Android it's definitely worth a look.

Stay tuned for our full LG Optimus L5 II review coming soon.