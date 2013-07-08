LG Optimus G2 looks set to launch on August 7

The much-rumoured LG Optimus G2 looks set to be unveiled on August 7 as a teasing invite has been sent out for an event in New York next month.
Sent to various members of the press, including TechRadar, the invite says "Great 2 have you!" - which sets us up nicely for the sequel to the LG Optimus G and Optimus G Pro.
LG had already given us a heads up last month about an "international media event" in has planned on August 7 - and this invite adds more fuel to the already raging Optimus G2 fire.
Originally the Optimus G2 was mooted for a May 30 launch, but that turned out not to be the case and this time around things look a lot more certain.
Leaks ahoy!
We've already seen a number of leaks surrounding the Optimus G2, but over the weekend a couple more surfaced, with TechTastic claiming to have got a shot of the side of the handset.
The photo (above) turned out to be a super grainy image of a non-descript handset sitting on a desk, so we're not getting overly carried away just yet.
Meanwhile @leakschina also claims to have grabbed a couple of blurry shots of the LG Optimus G2, but once again the quality is poor and it's difficult to make out any distinct features.
Previous rumours suggest the Optimus G2 will sport a full HD 5.5-inch display, 2.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, Android Jelly Bean, 13MP rear camera and an edge-to-edge display, putting it up against the likes of the HTC One and Samsung Galaxy S4.