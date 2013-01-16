LG getting back in Windows Phone game with several devices

LG is lining up a host of Windows Phone 8 handsets this year, according to a partner company.

The new launches (which will go alongside LG's current Android offerings) mark The Korean firm's return to the Windows phone arena.

It's been a while since LG turned out a smartphone sporting Microsoft's software - you have to go all the way back to 2010 and the LG Optimus 7 for its last effort.

Not yet official

LG's return to the Windows Phone game is not guaranteed as it is yet to confirm the news itself, with this report coming via an executive from one of LG's local partner firms who spoke to the Korea Times.

This news comes off the back of reports which say LG plans to ship 75 million handsets this year, up from 45 million in 2012 showing that the Korean firm is looking to get back on track in the mobile market.

It still has some way to go to match the likes of Samsung, which plans on shipping a staggering half a billion phones this year, but with the success of the Nexus 4 and the promise of Windows Phone 8 devices LG could well be on the way up.

