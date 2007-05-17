LG flip-phone boosts budget line-up

As well as serving up high-end stunners like the Shine and Chocolate phones, LG is catering for more budget-minded mobile users with its latest KP202 flip-phone.

The LG KP202 is an entry-level priced cameraphone - albeit one with a basic VGA camera on-board. Weighing in at 90g and measuring 20mm thin when folded, it's a reasonably streamlined model.

The KP202 has two displays. There's a 262k-colour 128x160 pixel TFT inside, and a small 65k-colour 96x64 pixel screen outside the clamshell. The solid looking flip-phone also includes extensive personal information management software, according to LG. There's no MP3 player on this handset, and it only has 4MB of memory. But it does have a speakerphone.

The tri-band LG KP202 is on sale in the UK now priced at £49.99 in a pre-pay package from Orange .