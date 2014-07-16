Leaked LG G3 S manual could be the key to G3 Mini

Cut-down flagships are all the rage and we've already seen the HTC One Mini 2 and Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini surface this year, so it's no surprise to see leaks surrounding a paired down LG G3.

The latest leak comes via MyLGphones, which claims to have a German manual for a handset called the LG G3 S and sporting a model ID of LG-D722v - that matches the D722 code which passed through the FCC and export site Zauba recently.

According to the leaked user manual the LG G3 S sports a sizable 5-inch, 720p display, 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front snapper, 4G, NFC and a 2540mAh battery.

There's also with Google's Android 4.4 KitKat onboard. That's hardly an awe-inspiring set of specs, but it does mean the LG G3 Mini falls in line with the mini HTC and Samsung - apart from screen size.

Not so small

In fact the screen size is rather surprising, as previous rumours surrounding the G3 Mini suggested it would either stick with the same 4.7-inch display of the G2 Mini, or perhaps reduce its size to 4.5 inches to match the competition.

At 5 inches, the LG G3 S would be far from "mini": the HTC One M8 has a 5-inch display, while the Samsung Galaxy S5 is only a shade larger at 5.1 inches.

There's no word on a G3 S release date or price, although with the volume of leaks at the moment we can't see it being too far off.

Via PhoneArena