Jelly Bean security improvements make Android harder to hack

Android 4.1 Jelly Bean won't be easy to exploit as older versions, as it is the first Android edition to properly incorporate address space layout randomisation (ASLR).

ASLR is an industry-standard defence against hackers looking to install malware on your devices.

ASLR randomises the memory locations for the library, stack, heap and other data structures which means that there's no way of the hacker telling where the malware will land on the handset.

Factor in a second layer of defence – non-executable memory protection – and you've got yourself some basically harmless code instead of malicious malware running on your Android.

Bigger and better

Details emerged as a security firm took a good long look at the security settings on Jelly Bean.

The same company analysed Ice Cream Sandwich when it came out, and concluding that the ASLR support was less than brilliant and bemoaning the lack of randomisation of the executable and linker memory regions.

Happily, improvements have been made and Jelly Bean has further defences against bigger information leakage exploits too.

From DuoSecurity via Ars