iTunes 9.2 beta released to developers

A host of functionality for iPhone 4 et al

iTunes 9.2 bringing changes

Amid the excitement over the new iPhone, Apple also released iTunes 9.2 beta to developers.

The latest version of iTunes brings functionality for the iPhone 4, but is Mac OS X only at the moment.

Here's the list of changes – which include folder sorting of Apps for the new iPhone 4, faster syncing and improvements to scrolling.

  • Sync with iPhone 4 to enjoy your favourite music, movies, TV Shows books and more on-the-go
  • Sync and read books with iPhone or iPod touch with iPhone OS 4 and iBooks 1.1
  • Organize and sync PDF documents as books. Read PDFs with iBooks 1.1 on iPad and any iPhone or iPod touch with iPhone OS 4
  • Organize your apps on your iPhone OS 4 home screens into folders using iTunes
  • Faster back-ups while syncing an iPhone or iPod touch with iPhone OS 4 performance improvements make scrolling much faster.

With the new iPhone 4 given a UK release date of June 24, the new iTunes is expected to arrive on June 21 across both PC and Mac.

