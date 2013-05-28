Is this our first sighting of an Android 4.3 smartphone?

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Android 4.3

The cat may be out the bag in terms of the Android 4.3 update after a Nexus 4 was snapped supposedly running the latest version of Google's mobile platform.

It was thought that Android 4.3 would make an appearance at Google IO earlier this month after Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie was seemingly distanced from the event, but alas the search giant didn't treat us to a new version of the OS.

However eagle-eyed XDA developers member "chaleen" has apparently spotted a Nexus 4 at Mobile Expo 2013 in Thailand running the updated version of Jelly Bean, and managed to take a few of snaps.

Not all change, but some

Now you can't expect a great deal of changes in Android 4.3 because as its name suggests it will be an incremental upgrade, but the images does reveal a couple of things.

First up the options in the camera app are no longer surrounding a circle in the middle of the screen, with an semicircular arch towards the bottom of the display appearing to be the new direction here.

According to the build date on the Nexus 4 in question, the software was last updated on May 14, which seems totally plausible, although thanks to Android's open source nature it's not out the realms of possibility that a dev has just had a bit of fun in an attempt to fool some people.

Other reports have highlighted than Google is planning something for June 10, with an Android 4.3 release seeming the most likely thing at this point, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled for more in a couple of weeks.

Via DroidLife