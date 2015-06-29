Is this mysterious new phone the Xperia Z4 Compact?

A new handset from Sony, with the model number E5663, has been spotted on a benchmark website, possibly hinting at an upcoming launch of the Xperia Z4 Compact.

The mysterious new handset's specifications, which appeared on GFXBench's listings, show a device with 3GB of RAM (2.6GB of which is usable) and an octa-core MediaTek MT6795 CPU.

These high specs, along with a 4.6-inch screen that is the same size as the Xperia Z3 Compact's display, suggests that the E5663 could be Sony's new mini flagship, the Xperia Z4 Compact.

Small phone, big improvements

While the mooted Xperia Z4 Compact's screen is the same size as the Xperia Z3 Compact, according to the leaked specifications it will be given a resolution boost to 1080p, up from the 720p of its predecessor - which would make it delightfully pin-sharp.

It seems that the rear camera will be kept the same (or similar) with a 20.7 megapixel shooter, but if these specs are to be believed the Z4 Compact could prove to be an excellent "selfie" camera, as the front-facing snapper has been upgraded to 13 megapixels.

With Sony's complicated branding and limited release of the Xperia Z4 and the Xperia Z3+, a fantastic compact flagship like the Z4 Compact could revive Sony's fortunes in the mobile market.

Unfortunately, the model number E5663 suggests that the handset will only be available in India. We've contacted Sony to try to find out more.

Via Slash Gear