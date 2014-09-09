Is Android L now called Android Lion?

Google's much anticipated new version of its mobile operating system, Android, has been known for quite a while as simply Android L.

Recent leaks have suggested that the final name might be Android Lollipop or Android Lemon Meringue Pie, continuing the confectionary-themed naming convention that Google has adopted.

However, a new leak suggests another name for the new operating system - one that's a bit more chocolatey: Android Lion.

While Android Lion might not strike you immediately as a sweet-based name, and perhaps more of a playful dig at Apple and its big cat naming conventions, don't forget that Lion Bars are a popular snack.

Lion Bars are also created by Nestle, the company that also creates KitKats, a product that leant its name to the last major Android release.

I am Android, hear me roar

The source of these rumours is rather tenuous at the moment, so we'd advise a hefty amount of scepticism to go along with this.

The rumours originate from a host of leaks from the GFXBench application by Twitter user @emtleaks that claim to show the specifications of the next Nexus smartphone.

The leaks claim that we can expect a 5.2-inch display running at a 2560 x 1440 resolution, along with a 2.7GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 12MP camera.

According to the leaks, the next Nexus will be known as the Nexus 5 (2014). It also states that the Nexus 5 (2014) will be running Android Lion – which will also be known as Android 5.0.

A number of screenshots of the GFXBench results were released alongside the leaks, but as these come from an unverified source on Twitter they could be easily faked.

While some of the evidence stacks up to what we're expecting of Android L and the next Nexus device, we suggest approaching these rumours with a big pinch of salt for the meantime.