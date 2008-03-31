iPhone update serves up YouTube support in Safari

Apple seeded a new version of the iPhone's firmware to developers on Friday - and it appears to support a YouTube plug-in for Safari, as well as offering it as a standalone app. The implication is that the Safari web browser now supports Adobe's Flash standard - something the iPhone hasn't offered until now.

The 'discovery', made by Boy Genius Report, also shows that the next version of the iPhone's firmware has been renamed from 1.2 to 2.0, bringing it into line with the publicly released version that will be issued in July.

Support for Flash is significant, if true, because Apple CEO Steve Jobs has castigated Adobe for the poor performance of Flash on mobile devices.