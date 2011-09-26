iPhone Google+ app update brings hangouts

The Google+ app for iPhone has been updated – allowing you to join hangouts through the application.

Although much of the focus in recent days ha been on Facebook, Google's burgeoning social network has continued to fight for market share.

The latest update to the Google+ iPhone ap brings a key upgrade, with the arrival of Huddle in the inbuilt group messenger and the ability to send photos in messenger.

Let it all hangout

But, very much headlining the changes is the capacity to join hangouts and the ability to +1 from an Apple handset.

Version 1.0.4.2326 will not satisfy everybody, with the calls for a landscape orientation remaining, along with annoyance from those wanting a dedicated iPad app.

However, Google will be keen to shore up its offering as it tries to offer a service somewhere between the leviathan that is Facebook and the micro-blogging of Twitter.

