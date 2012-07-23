iPhone 5 wait could see Apple miss targets

Apple could miss analysts' quarterly expectations for the second year running as consumers hold out for the iPhone 5.

According to various analysts, Apple may well fail to meet the quarterly guidance set by Wall Street, something the Cupetino-based firm experienced at the same time last year.

In 2011 Apple fell short of its Wall Street predictions, as consumers stopped buying the iPhone 4 and held out for the fifth generation of handset, which turned out to be the iPhone 4S.

Playing into Android's hands?

Although this may not sound like great news for Apple, it's still expected to turn a healthy profit and hit its own targets for the quarter.

However the lull in consumer spending will play into the hands of Samsung, HTC, LG and the rest of the Android gang, with several next-gen, quad-core handsets already on the market.

In typical Apple fashion, there's been no word from the firm on the sixth generation of iPhone, although plenty of rumours suggest it's set to sport a larger screen, new design and more powerful processor.

Expected to arrive sometime in September or October, alongside the roll out of iOS 6, the iPhone 5 will no doubt be another hit for the Cupertino company – make sure you keep up to date will all the latest with our iPhone 5 release date, news and rumours article.

